W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew Delivers Epic Dance Routine Set To ‘Pump It Up’

Simon Cowell is still recuperating from breaking his back last month, but the act that received his Golde Buzzer returned to “America’s Got Talent” to prove he knows how to spot talent when he sees it.

As the semifinals continued on Tuesday’s edition of “AGT”, W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew delivered another high-energy performance, with the dance crew performing its latest routine in a set on the Universal Studios lot that had been decked out as an auto repair show.

The dance crew did not disappoint, demonstrating acrobatic aerial manoeuvres and extra-tight choreography, set to Joe Budden’s “Pump It Up”.

After the performance, the judges weighed in, with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara all agreeing they used their “stage” to their maximum advantage.

Viewers will find out whether W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew is sent through to the finals in Wednesday night’s results show.