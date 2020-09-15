Teen Country Singer Kenadi Dodds Covers Thomas Rhett’s ‘Be A Light’ For ‘AGT’ Semifinals

Teenage country singer Kenadi Dodds has continually impressed the judges on “America’s Got Talent” by performing her original compositions.

For her performance for Tuesday night’s semifinals, Dodds took a different strategy. Instead of an original, she shared her own unique take of Thomas Rhett‘s “Be a Light”.

Sitting at her piano in the midst of a forested set, Dodds delivered what the judges felt to be perhaps her best performance yet.

RELATED: Kenadi Dodds Delivers Dazzling Performance Of Original Song For ‘America’s Got Talent’

Howie Mandel thought she raised the bar this week, while fellow judge Sofia Vergara said the song was the “perfect sentiment for the night,” which she performed like a “confident pop star.”

Heidi Klum was likewise complimentary, insisting that Dodds held her own against the other supremely talented vocalists this season.

Will the performance be enough to send Dodds through to the next round? Fans fill have to tune in to Wednesday night’s results show to find out.