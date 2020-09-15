‘AGT’: Cristina Rae Dazzles Performing Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Jump’

Cristina Rae has had some amazing moments on this season of “America’s Got Talent”, including her fiery a capella performance of The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” to her haunting quarterfinals’ cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”.

Now that “AGT” is into the semifinals, Rae — whose “Gimme Shelter” earned judge Heidi Klum’s “Golden Buzzer” — brought her A-game on Tuesday night, taking to the stage to perform a powerful and emotional rendition of Cynthia Erivo’s “Jump”.

Klum was understandably thrilled by the performance, demonstrating that her Golden Buzzer pick is the real deal.

Her fellow judge Howie Mandel did not disagree, admitting the she was “the one to beat” as the competition winds down to its final weeks, and Sofia Vergara added further compliments.

Here’s a look at the performance that earned Klum’s Golden Buzzer.