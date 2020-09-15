Laura Dern is a TikTok superstar — and doesn’t even have an account.

The “Big Little Lies” star made that abundantly clear when she crashed her daughter’s TikTok video with a little reality check.

In the video shared by Jaya Harper — whom Dern shares with her ex, musician Ben Harper — Dern is seen asking her daughter, as she films, “Is this a TikTok?”

RELATED: Laura Dern Celebrates Her Son’s High School Graduation

“Lets spend our time making a TikTok. You want to make a TikTok?” she continues. “I’ve got an idea. Let’s transform TikTok since I’m homeschooling you. Let’s read our homework on TikTok.”

Dern then proceeds to start reading a passage from Hermann Hesse’s Siddhartha, while the camera pans to the family dog lazily snoozing on the sofa.

This isn’t the first time that Dern has crashed one of her daughter’s TikTok videos.

Late last year, her daughter began a video by dancing to Doja Cat’s “Say So” when suddenly Dern steps in front of her to demonstrate her own dance moves.