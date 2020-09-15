Voices Of Our City Choir Performs A David Bowie Classic For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Semifinals

“America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews hasn’t hidden his enthusiasm for Voice of Our City Choir, gushing over their debut performance for the show and awarding the vocal group his Golden Buzzer.

On Tuesday night’s semifinals show, the choir returned to the “AGT” stage to put their unique spin on a familiar hit: David Bowie’s 1977 classic “Heroes”.

The performance hit all the right notes, literally and figuratively, and earned a standing ovation from all three judges (fourth judge Simon Cowell is still out of commission after breaking his back last month).

Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel offered their praise of the performance, with Mandel highlighting the emotional message they were offering about honouring everyday heroes during this fraught time, while Sofia Vergara also found the performance to be powerful.

Fans of the choir will find out whether they make it through to the next round in the “America’s Got Talent” results show on Wednesday.