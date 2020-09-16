Daneliya Tuleshova, 14, Has The ‘AGT’ Judges On Their Feet With Stunning Rendition Of Jessie J’s ‘Who You Are’

Teenage singer Daneliya Tuleshova impressed the “America’s Got Talent” judges once again on Tuesday’s semifinals show as she belted out a stunning rendition of Jessie J’s “Who You Are”.

The 14-year-old from Kazakhstan oozed confidence as she sang the emotional lyrics in a lilac suit from the stage, with the judges only having great words to say about the performance.

“That was spectacular! Your voice, the song, that suit was so unexpected, I love it. You’re shining like a star already,” Sofia Vergara said.

“You can sing! You have the pipes… You’re absolutely incredible,” Heidi Klum added.

Howie Mandel then gushed, “I felt like I was at your concert. Just the way you’re presenting yourself, the way you perform… you’re already a star.”

Tuleshova previously wowed the judges with her audition performance of “Tears Of Gold” by Faouzia, before she later belted out an impressive cover of Harry Styles’ hit “Sign of the Times”.

Two years ago, the teenager represented her country Kazakhstan in the 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, finishing sixth.

Find out if Tuleshova did enough to make it through to the final during Wednesday’s results show.