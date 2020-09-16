Kerry Washington Just Won Her First Emmy Award

Kerry Washington is finally an Emmy Award winner.

The 43-year-old actress claimed her first statuette Tuesday for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times”, in which she was a producer.

The live studio event nabbed the Best Variety Special (Live) award during the Creative Arts Awards.

“Thank you for this amazing creative family. It’s such a brilliant team,” Washington gushed, according to GoldDerby.

The star’s honour comes after it was announced earlier this summer that she’d been nominated for four 2020 Emmy Awards.

Washington was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for “Little Fires Everywhere”. With her production company, Simpson Street, she also earned nods for Outstanding Limited Series or Movie for “Little Fires Everywhere” and Outstanding Television Movie for “American Son”.

She’s previously been nominated at the award show in 2013, 2014, and 2016, but has never won.

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place virtually on September 20, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Watch more from the Creative Arts Awards below.