Wendy Williams Has Been Spying On Her Neighbour With Binoculars During Quarantine

The pandemic shutdown has turned Wendy Williams into a voyeur.

On Tuesday night, the host of “The Wendy Williams Show” appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and revealed what she’s been getting up to during quarantine.

“There’s an apartment building across, and the man takes showers, and the shower is right there at the window,” Williams admitted. “And I watch.”

“What are you seeing?” Meyers asked. “I’m assuming the window is not head-to-toe.”

Williams joked, “No, it’s head-to-ankle.”

“Wendy, when I heard you had the binoculars, I thought it was about passersby,” Meyers responded. “But now I feel like what you’re doing is borderline criminal.”

“I peep, and I tom,” Williams laughed.

Williams also talked about her dating life during quarantine, or rather, her lack of one.

“We’ve been off for seven months,” she said of her show, which shut down in-studio production in March. “I haven’t been hugged by a man in five months. You have Mrs. Meyers. People have people. I have a search.”

The TV host, who finalized her divorce in January, also admitted that for the last several months she just hasn’t wanted anyone near her during the pandemic.

“I’m like, ‘Uh-uh,'” she said. “‘Don’t come over here.'”