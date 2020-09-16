Jonathan Goodwin Leaves ‘AGT’ Judges Terrified With Death-Defying Semifinals Stunt

Daredevil act Jonathan Goodwin once again had the “America’s Got Talent” judges on the edge of their seats with his act on Tuesday’s semifinals episode.

This time around, Goodwin pushed himself to his limits as he rode a zipline 60 feet in the air, holding on with his teeth.

To add to it all, the ropes were on fire and he was stuck in the middle of the zipline until he managed to undo a padlock, while his hands were bound behind his back.

Goodwin confirmed, “I’ve never attempted [this] before and neither has anyone else.”

Sofia Vergara said after the act, “I think this was my favourite of all the stuff that you’ve done. You have to be cuckoo in the head to do this kind of thing because this is not like a magic trick or an illusion, he’s doing these insane things to himself.”

Heidi Klum added, “I also think you’re absolutely insane and crazy and also, what I love about you is that every time, you show us something new and different that we truly have never seen before, so well done!”

Howie Mandel shared, “There’s no middle ground with you, my heart is still pounding. I think America, if you like danger, there’s nothing more dangerous than Jonathan.”

See if Goodwin did enough to make it through to the final on Wednesday’s results show.