Katy Perry Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who ‘Threatened My Family’

Katy Perry can breathe a little easier.

The “Teenage Dream” singer has been granted a restraining order, E! News reported, against an alleged stalker whom, she said, “poses a credible threat” to her safety.

In court documents, Perry claims that due to the man’s alleged trespassing on her property, she has “suffered significant and severe emotional and psychological distress.”

The protective order signed by a judge requires that William Terry keep at least 100 yards away from Perry, her husband Orlando Bloom, their newborn daughter, and Bloom’s nine-year-old son.

Terry is also prohibited from contacting the singer in any way, either directly or through social media, and cannot harass or threaten her.

According to the filing, Perry states that the man “trespassed on my property, is stalking me, and who threatened my family.”

She also states that Terry attempted to enter her residence on August 3, 2020, by falsely claiming to her security that he had been invited. He then allegedly “jumped the fence” of her Beverly Hills home and was place under a citizen’s arrest on Sept. 8.

The man was arrested by police following the latter incident but has since been released.

“In addition to his attempts to make physical entry to my home,” Katy says, “Terry has also posted death threats against my partner Orlando Bloom, stating that he wants to snap his neck.

“Terry is a dangerous man and we are in need of an order of protection that prohibits him from coming into proximity of me, my partner, our children, our home, or any place we occupy.”

The restraining order is reportedly in effect until Oct. 8, at which point the court will hold a hearing on the matter.