Keith Urban Teams Up With Pink For Boozy Pop Country Track ‘One Too Many’

Keith Urban and Pink just dropped their boozy new pop ballad “One Too Many”.

The pair, who will perform the track live on Wednesday at the 2020 ACM Awards — hosted by Urban — sing about having “one too many,” alone, while longing for the company of their other half.

“I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah/ In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone/ And I keep second-guessing, where did I go wrong?/ I know I’m proud/ But I’ve had one too many/ Come take me home,” the lyrics include.

The official music video for the catchy song will be released Thursday.

This certainly isn’t the first time Pink has ventured into the world of country music.

She released a full folk/country album titled Rose Ave. with City + Colour under the name You+Me back in 2014.

Pink has also dropped country-tinged tracks, such as “I Am Here” and “Barbies” from her 2017 album Beautiful Trauma.

Urban’s upcoming album The Speed of Now Part 1, featuring the Pink collab, will be released September 18.

