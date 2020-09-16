Billie Eilish Fully Nerds Out About ‘The Office’ With Steve Carell

The world’s most famous fan of “The Office” is taking her fandom up a notch.

Billie Eilish appeared this week on the latest episode of the podcast “An Oral History of The Office” and talked to both Steve Carell and Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin on the show.

Of course, things got very nerdy, very fast.

“Every time I watch it, I understand something new, because I started at [age] 12,” Eilish said, after revealing she’s watched the whole series through 14 times.

“And honestly, if you asked my parents, this makes me sound so stupid, but most of the things that I know are because of ‘The Office’,” she added.

Eilish also said, “I never watch it on a TV or anything. I put [my phone] on a little table, and I clean my room or leave the room or I’m in the shower or something. Because I’ve seen it so many times, I can fully envision exactly what the scene is, so it takes me away from the reality of my life. It takes me away from the reality of my life. It’s a safe space.”