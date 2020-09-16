Kate Gosselin: Jon Gosselin ‘Is A Violent And Abusive Person’

Kate Gosselin is standing against her ex-husband’s alleged abuse.

Gosselin is speaking out after Collin Gosselin, 16, accused his father Jon Gosselin of attacking him. On Sept. 3, Collin said in a since-deleted Instagram post that his father had “beat” him.

“He punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding,” Collin wrote. “He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor.”

Kate is now verifying her son’s assessment of Jon.

“I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate told People. “The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon’s abuse being disguised as everything but… I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough.”

Pennsylvania’s Berks County Child & Youth Services had notified Kate of an investigation into an alleged violent incident involving Collin earlier this month.

"I learned of this incident from CYS, and through them, I was then read multiple reports — from the police report to Collin's statement to the police to the account of an adult eyewitness," Kate said. "They were all very similar, if not identical."