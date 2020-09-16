Kate Gosselin: Jon Gosselin ‘Is A Violent And Abusive Person’

Kate Gosselin is standing against her ex-husband’s alleged abuse.
Gosselin is speaking out after Collin Gosselin, 16, accused his father Jon Gosselin of attacking him. On Sept. 3, Collin said in a since-deleted Instagram post that his father had “beat” him.
“He punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding,” Collin wrote. “He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor.”
Kate is now verifying her son’s assessment of Jon.
“I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate told People. “The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon’s abuse being disguised as everything but… I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough.”
Pennsylvania’s Berks County Child & Youth Services had notified Kate of an investigation into an alleged violent incident involving Collin earlier this month.
“I learned of this incident from CYS, and through them, I was then read multiple reports — from the police report to Collin’s statement to the police to the account of an adult eyewitness,” Kate said. “They were all very similar, if not identical.”
“Until I receive the letter from CYS about whether they’ve deemed the allegations founded or not, it’s ongoing,” she continued. “My contact at CYS has not told me otherwise. If this doesn’t qualify as assault, I don’t know what does.”
Berks County D.A. John Adams previously told the publication: “No charges or citations were filed as a result of that incident. We are not investigating at this point.”
Kate and Jon starred on “Jon & Kate Plus 8” for 11 seasons. ET Canada has reached out to Jon’s rep for a comment.