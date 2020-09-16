Watch Ewan McGregor’s ‘Epic’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Motorcycle Stunt

As Ewan McGregor gets back on the bike for his latest journey in “Long Way Up’, Jimmy Fallon is bringing out the Scottish actor’s inner daredevil with a motorcycle stunt on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

“We challenged you to do an epic motorcycle jump over Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Fallon explains. “You’re basically attempting to jump over yourself. It’s never been done. And you accepted the challenge,” he says with a laugh explaining that he thought McGregor’s team would shut down the idea.

“Everyone was trying to talk me out of it,” McGregor jokes from his home in Los Angeles. “I had my lawyer on the phone and was like, ‘I’m f***ing doing it.'”

With the help of his daughter Anouk, 9, McGregor rose to the occasion.

“I just want to say a special thank you to Anouk McGregor for her amazing camera work because without her the film wouldn’t be what it is today,” McGregor says. “I’ve been making movies since 1992 and the shot with Obi-Wan, with my bike coming over the top of his head and the tire comes into focus – that’s the best shot I’ve ever done in my entire career.”