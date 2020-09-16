Maren Morris On Postpartum Depression: ‘I’m Kind Of Coming Through The Tunnel Now’

Maren Morris is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Morris, 30, opened up earlier this week about suffering from postpartum depression after welcoming her son Hayes Andrew Hurd on March 23.

Country star @MarenMorris is the most nominated female artist at this year's @ACMawards, and recently became a mom.@AnthonyMasonCBS spoke with Morris about motherhood, overcoming postpartum depression during the pandemic & making chart history with her hit #TheBones. pic.twitter.com/KFOh8mxYbW — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 15, 2020

“I’m kind of coming through the tunnel now, I feel back to normal,” Morris told “CBS This Morning” on Monday. “Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the pandemic.

“You’re trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right and you just feel like you suck at every level,” she added. “The one thing I’ve always felt like I have a handle on is my music. To not be able to tour and have to furlough my band and crew, it was just a lot.”

Morris and Hurd began dating in December 2015 after first meeting two years prior. They got engaged in July 2017 and tied the knot on March 24, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee.