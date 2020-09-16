Blues Singer Anita ‘Lady A’ White Countersues The Former Lady Antebellum

Seattle-based blues singer Anita White (a.k.a. Lady A) is countersuing the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum for using her name.

White had been using the name for two decades before the country group began using it. In June, they announced they’d be dropping the word ‘Antebellum‘ from their name due to its association with slavery.

White is now seeking unspecified damages and music royalties in the trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit, Rolling Stone reports.

The musician cites “lost sales, diminished brand identity, and diminution in the value of and goodwill associated with the mark” in the suit, which has been filed in the U.S. District Court’s Western District of Washington against band members Charles Kelley, David Haywood, and Hillary Scott, and Lady A Entertainment, LLC.

White claims that she has “nationwide common law rights in the trademark Lady A in connection with music and entertainment services in the nature of musical performances,” and that her ownership predates “any rights in the Lady A mark allegedly owned by Lady Antebellum.”

She also alleges that since the group started using the name, they’ve overshadowed searches for her on social media and music services.

“The effect of the name change on Ms. White’s ability to distinguish her music in the marketplace was overwhelming,” the suit states. “Internet and social media searches for ‘Lady A’, which had readily returned results for her music, were now dominated by references to Lady Antebellum. Ms. White’s Lady A brand had been usurped and set on the path to erasure.”

The news comes after it was reported in July that the band were suing White after claiming she’d demanded $10 million from them, stating they needed “to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A.

“Reluctantly, we have come to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark we have held for many years,” the band previously said in a statement. “We hope Anita and the advisers she is now listening to will change their minds about their approach.”

White said at the time that half of the payment would have gone to a number of charities, including Black Lives Matter.