Kanye West Calls Sensitivity His Greatest Presidential Quality: ‘I Hurt For The Country’

Kanye West is a sensitive man and that is why he believes being president is inevitable.

The New York Times conducted an interview with West over text and other formats. In the interview, the “Jesus Walks” rapper offered some insight into his political aspirations.

RELATED: Kanye West Says It Is ‘Go Time’ Against Sony And Universal, Teases Lawsuit

“The reason why I know eventually — eventually could be three months, eventually could be three and a half years — the reason why I eventually will make a great president is because I’m sensitive,” West said. “I’m here to serve.

“Even as a Gemini, I feel the energy in the room, I read body language, I read this energy, and I hurt,” he continued. “I hurt for the country, I hurt not just for Black people but all people of America. And I hurt for all people of the world.”

When asked, “What is it you would actually do?” West expressed his desire to build an “eco-village” called “Birthday Lake” where mothers could “safely experience pregnancy and birth.”

“I don’t want to ban or stop or point fingers at anything,” he said of abortion.

RELATED: Kanye West Gets Lidocaine And Cortisone Shot For Apparent Wrist Injury

He wants to create “stipends for families that need support, creating orphanages that are really high-level desirable for people to go to, and the redesign of communities and cities in general to be supporting of families.”

People aiding his candidacy told the publication West wants to “bring back prayer in schools, give more government support to religious groups and has even asked his campaign staff to refrain from fornicating outside of marriage, according to people aiding his candidacy.”