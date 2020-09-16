Kim Cattrall Admits She ‘Felt Things Slipping Away’ In Her Career In Her 50s: ‘The Scripts Were Cut In Half’

Kim Cattrall admitted during an interview with People that she “felt things slipping away” in her career as she entered her 50s.

The 64-year-old, who is best known for playing the feisty Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City”, said: “It was a gradual change, but the scripts were cut in half. [In Hollywood] you’re either an ingenue or a leading lady and then a divorced wife or a cougar. And I’m none of those things. So I wanted to examine that.”

Cattrall’s new show “Filthy Rich” premieres September 21 on Fox. She also produced and starred in Canadian series “Sensitive Skin” (2014-2016), telling the publication how she could deeply relate to the main character.

“The biggest mystery of life is what happens next,” the actress shared. “It’s about embracing the closing of one door. And it’s about your viability, your sexuality, your desirability, and continuing to cherish what meant the world to you. I was questioning, ‘What now? Do you stumble and fall? Or do you flourish?'”

Cattrall wanted to “mix it up” in terms of roles, not always going for the same thing.

“I don’t want to deliver the same appetizer, main course, and dessert in terms of roles. And times have changed. If Samantha came on now — and I see characters that emulate some of the qualities of that character — it wouldn’t seem as fresh as it was then. It will never be like the first time. And that’s okay!”

“It’s an incredible thing to have been in the business this long,” the star said. “I thought the best thing for my life would be being an actress that worked. And I’m flabbergasted that I’ve gotten as far as I have.”