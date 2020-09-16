Kylie Jenner Shows Off All The Kylie-Branded Products In Her Luxury Bag

Kylie Jenner always comes prepared.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, the reality TV star and beauty mogul discloses the contents of her luxury Birkin bag.

“Surprisingly Kris Jenner told me to buy the bag,” she says. “Because it’s the So Black edition and they are really rare. She was like, ‘There’s this bag available. You need it. These bags are great investments.'”

Jenner adds, “So Kris Jenner told me to buy this bag. And when Kris Jenner tells you to do something, you do it.”

According to Barrons.com, a So Black Birkin bag recently sold at auction for over $200,000.

As for what’s inside the fancy handbag, Jenner shows off her collection of 20 products from her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands.

Everything from Kylie Skin hand sanitizer to Kylie Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

She also carries around an item from her collaboration with sister Kim Kardashian: Kylie Jenner X KKW Fragrance Nude Lips.