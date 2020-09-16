Piers Morgan Challenges Kim Kardashian To Quit Facebook ‘Permanently’ Over Her #StopHateForProfit Social Media Freeze

If Kim Kardashian is going to make a statement by leaving social media, Piers Morgan would prefer she left for good.

On Tuesday, Kardashian announced that she is temporarily freezing her Facebook and Instagram accounts to protest the platforms for continuing to “allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed.”

Morgan, though, wasn’t buying the reality star’s #StopHateForProfit movement, responding to her on Twitter by challenging her to “quit permanently”:

Quit permanently if you care that much, but you won't because they make you too much money. https://t.co/dsI6HKHHxF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2020

According to the Daily Mail, Morgan followed up the sentiment on “Good Morning America” saying, “Some of the people shouting the loudest about hate speech… turn a blind eye when it comes closer to home.”

Kardashian was joined in her Facebook freeze by a number of stars, including Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio.