Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To ‘KUWTK’ Ending, J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Remarks: ‘Don’t Criticize It Until You’ve Walked In Their Shoes’

It’s been one week since the Kardashian-Jenner family announced that they would be ending their reality TV dynasty “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” in 2021.

Although many members of the Kardashian “klan” have yet to speak on the bombshell announcement, Caitlyn Jenner took ET Canada’s Roz Weston inside the family’s decision to end the show that made them famous.

“They all now have families…nobody had a family. Kendall and Kylie grew up on that show,” she explained.

Jenner continued: “All of the kids have used that platform to build other platforms, you know, in business and being entrepreneurs.”

After it was revealed that “KUWTK” would be taking its final bow next year, many fans immediately started saying that Kris Jenner would be a perfect fit for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

“I think she’d be ridiculously good,” the 70-year-old agreed. “I guarantee you, Kris can mix it up with those ladies.”

“I even had someone saying, ‘Oh you should do ‘Real Housewives’. Maybe Sophia [Hutchins] will do it. Somebody should do it!”

For now, the whole family are keeping busy with their various projects. Kylie Jenner’s got her billion-dollar makeup empire, Kim Kardashian West has her Skims shapewear line, and now, the former Olympian is launching her new YouTube channel.

However, the most controversial venture of the family is Kanye West’s ongoing U.S. presidential campaign.

“He came into it quite late, but I just love Kanye,” Jenner said. “He’s been so good to me and everything that I’ve been through. He’s been right there beside me.”

While her famous son-in-law has been supportive of Jenner’s transition, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has made what many view as anti-trans remarks.

“I have trouble with anybody who’s going to criticize people on a subject they know absolutely nothing about,” Jenner stated.

“She has no idea what the people in this community have gone through in their lives. Let them live their lives, you know? Let them live good, prosperous lives. And don’t criticize it until you’ve walked in their shoes. You have no idea what you’re talking about.”