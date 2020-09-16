Lizzo Sends A Bouquet Of Flowers To Cardi B After Divorce Filing

Cardi B is getting a lot of love from Lizzo.

On Wednesday, Cardi shared on her Instagram Story that she had received a big bouquet of flowers along with a note from the “Truth Hurts” singer.

“Omg thank you @lizzobeating,” Cardi captioned video of the gift.

In the clip, Cardi adds, “Isn’t Lizzo like the nicest person in the world? Look what she sent me, she is just a beautiful ass person, I just love her so much. These are so pretty.”

The note from Lizzo reads, “Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all your success this summer – know you are loved and are love.”

She adds, “P.S. – I’m sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!”

The gift comes amid news on Tuesday that Cardi has filed for divorce from her husband Offset after three years.

