Sharon Stone Slams Anyone Not Wearing A Mask Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Simmer The F**k Down & Put One On’

Sharon Stone does not have time for anyone not wanting to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 62-year-old actress, whose sister Kelly and brother-in-law Bruce had their lives threatened after contracting the virus, tells Town & Country: “Simmer the f**k down and put on a mask! I’m sorry, I’ve been trying to be nice about this, but it’s starting to chap my a**.
“It’s hard not to take it personally.”
Stone’s comments come after she confirmed at the end of last month that her sister had tested negative for COVID for the first time since her hospitalization.
My sister @kellystonesingr & her husband finally tested Covid negative today for the 1st time. Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy. You were heard. 🇺🇸👏🏻
& no the governor didn’t return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers.
— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) August 31, 2020
Stone had previously posted:
View this post on Instagram
My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please 💜.
Stone also discusses the reality of being a sexagenarian icon, telling the mag: “People still want to see my boobs. I’m 62! It’s like, ‘Really? Grow up!’ But also [she throws her hands up theatrically] ‘Here’s some boobs!’”
Stone has recently expressed her disdain for online dating.
The “Basic Instinct” star says of trying Bumble: “Oh God, I wish I’d stayed kicked off it. It’s like a comedy.”