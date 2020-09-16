Sharon Stone Slams Anyone Not Wearing A Mask Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Simmer The F**k Down & Put One On’

Sharon Stone does not have time for anyone not wanting to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 62-year-old actress, whose sister Kelly and brother-in-law Bruce had their lives threatened after contracting the virus, tells Town & Country: “Simmer the f**k down and put on a mask! I’m sorry, I’ve been trying to be nice about this, but it’s starting to chap my a**.

“It’s hard not to take it personally.”

Credit: Michael Muller

Stone’s comments come after she confirmed at the end of last month that her sister had tested negative for COVID for the first time since her hospitalization.

My sister @kellystonesingr & her husband finally tested Covid negative today for the 1st time. Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy. You were heard. 🇺🇸👏🏻

& no the governor didn’t return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) August 31, 2020

Stone had previously posted:

Stone also discusses the reality of being a sexagenarian icon, telling the mag: “People still want to see my boobs. I’m 62! It’s like, ‘Really? Grow up!’ But also [she throws her hands up theatrically] ‘Here’s some boobs!’”

Credit: Michael Muller

Stone has recently expressed her disdain for online dating.

The “Basic Instinct” star says of trying Bumble: “Oh God, I wish I’d stayed kicked off it. It’s like a comedy.”