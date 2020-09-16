The Wiggles’ Lachy Gillespie Welcomes Twins, While Simon Pryce Is Expecting A Baby

Australian children’s music group, The Wiggles, is expanding its family.

Last week, Lachy Gillespie, known to The Wiggles fans as Purple Wiggle, welcomed twins Lulu and Lottie with his fiancée Dana Stephensen.

Gillespie shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Oh Lulu and Lottie, your mummy and daddy love you with all we have.”

Speaking to ET Canada, Gillespie said, “Dana and I are beyond thrilled, welcoming our twin girls into the world”! Lulu and Lottie are beautiful and we are so in love. Double happy indeed!!”

He also shared “The Twin Song” on Instagram.

But that wasn’t the only big baby news recently in Wiggles world. Red Wiggle Simon Pryce shared earlier this month that he and wife Lauren Hannaford are expecting their first child together early next year.

“Lauren and I are both so excited to be expecting our first child. We are already bursting with love,” Pryce told ET Canada. “We are incredibly grateful to be able to have this time at home together and can’t wait to meet our baby early next year.”