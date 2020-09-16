Jamie Dornan And Anthony Mackie Star In Trippy Trailer For Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Synchronic’

Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie get trippy in the first trailer for their mind-bending thriller “Synchronic”.

The duo stars as New Orleans paramedics and pals who have seen a dangerous new designer drug nicknamed synchronic lead to a number of bizarre deaths. When the psychedelic drug with otherworldly powers takes its hold on one of their loved ones, it’s up to the pair to enter a dangerous new world.

The film comes from filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the duo behind the Lovecraftian “Spring” and the twisty thriller “The Endless”.

ET Canada caught up with Dornan, co-star Ally Ioannides and Benson and Moorehead ahead of the film’s premiere during TIFF in 2019 where the Northern Irish star dished about playing a protective father on screen.

“Synchronic” is set to be released in October.