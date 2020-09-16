Barenaked Ladies’ Ed Robertson Almost Turned Down ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Theme Song: ‘I Was In A Pretty Jaded Period’

The beloved, iconic theme song for “The Big Bang Theory” nearly did not materialize.

Two versions of “The Big Bang Theory” theme song have more than 13.2 million views combined on YouTube alone. Barenaked Ladies frontman Ed Robertson caught up with ET Canada and revealed how he nearly derailed a meeting between him and show creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady.

“It’s funny because I was in a pretty jaded period at that time,” Robertson admitted. “I was overworked, I had written for a lot of different TV and movie projects that never worked out. Honestly, when I realized who Chuck Lorre was, I thought, ‘This probably isn’t going to work out then’ because this guy is a super big deal and he probably asked 20 other songwriters to write this song. So here I go wasting my time again.”

Robertson likely would not describe his opening remarks as traditional.

“That’s the first thing I said when I got on the conference call with them, ‘Okay, look, I’ve just been on the road for 18 months and I just want to know how many guys you’ve asked to write this song. Because if it’s just a song competition, I’m not really interested. If you guys can tell me what you want, I can write it. If you don’t like something, I can change it. If you want to work together. But I don’t want to enter a song writing competition with the guy from Counting Crows and John Mayer. But if you want to work with me, I’d love to do that,'” he recalled.

“And there was this, sort of, awkward pause,” Robertson continued. “And Bill Prady said, ‘We haven’t asked anyone else. We really like your band and we really want you to write the song.’ Honestly, the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Ah, this probably isn’t going to work out.'”

In a TikTok video, Robertson revealed how he wrote “The Big Bang Theory” theme song 20 minutes before the deadline.

“I actually wasn’t going to write it. The deadline was that particular morning. I was supposed to call and present the song. Hadn’t written it yet,” the Barenaked Ladies frontman explained. “My plan was to get on the conference call and say, ‘Guys, thank you so much. But I haven’t had time to pull this off.'”

“I told my wife and she said, ‘Who’s it with?’ And I said, ‘Some guy, Chuck Lorre.’ And she said, ‘Chuck Lorre? You should Google him.’ So I thought I should take a stab at it,” he added. “I wrote the song in the shower 20 minutes before the conference call.”

Robertson has often touts his recognition as Employee of the Month at his local Wendy’s in July 1985. He finally dished on the secret sauce to attaining the same level of success.

“You got to focus on that dream and you can’t let anything get in your way,” he revealed. “They’re going to put you on fries first and you’re going to think, ‘This is hopeless, I’ll never get passed here.’ But before you know it, you’re on side grill. Then you move your way up to main grill. Before you know it, you’ve got takeout window. And then they move you up to front cash.”

“I was 15-years-old, working at front cash when I achieved Employee of the Month. I had to quit, remove my plaque from the wall and leave because there was nowhere for me to go,” Robertson concluded. “They’re not going to give assistant manager to a 15-year-old, right? So it was time to check out.”