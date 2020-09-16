Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay And The Cast Of ‘Room’ To Reunite For TIFF Livestream

Five years after making its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, the cast of “Room” joins together for a livestream reunion.

Live on TIFF’s Facebook Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, director Lenny Abrahamson and author Emma Donoghue join forces to take a look back at the premiere in Toronto and their time together on set.

Larson won the Best Actress Academy Award in 2015 for her role as Ma, a woman who is help captive in an enclosed space for several years with her son before they finally gain their freedom. Canadian-born Tremblay plays her son in the movie, who gets to experience the outside world for the first time.

Meanwhile, Abrahamson was nominated for the Best Directing Oscar, while Donoghue was nominated for the Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay Academy Award for adapting her novel from page to screen.

Following the premiere in Toronto, “Room” went on to be nominated for four Academy Awards including in the Best Picture category, three Golden Globes, two BAFTAs and two SAG Awards. Larson took home all four Best Actress trophies.

The actress has since gone on to star in “Captain Marvel”, “The Glass Castle” and more blockbusters. Tremblay, 13, has starred in “Wonder”, “Good Boys” and “The Book of Henry”.

The Best of TIFF Reunions “Room” edition will stream live at 7 p.m. ET on both TIFF’s Facebook and Twitter pages.