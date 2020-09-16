Chris Rock Addresses Jimmy Fallon ‘SNL’ Blackface Clip: ‘He Doesn’t Have A Racist Bone In His Body’

Chris Rock has spoken about that Jimmy Fallon Blackface clip.

Earlier this year, Fallon issued a public apology after a clip of him impersonating Rock during a 2000 episode of “Saturday Night Live” emerged online.

While promoting “Fargo”, the comedian was asked about the controversial sketch, telling the New York Times: “Hey, man, I’m friends with Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great guy.

“And he didn’t mean anything. A lot of people want to say intention doesn’t matter, but it does. And I don’t think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn’t,” he added, according to Vanity Fair.

Rock added in a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the skit was just “bad comedy.”

He insisted Fallon “doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.”

Rock is set to appear on “The Tonight Show” in a matter of weeks.

The “Grown Ups” star also spoke about going to therapy at 55 in his interview with THR.

He explained how he’d battled all aspects of fear throughout his life, telling the publication: “It just depletes you. I had to let it go. I was just dying, dude.”