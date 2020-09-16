Prince William, Kate Middleton Show Off Their Bagel-Making Skills In First Instagram Reels

The Royal family is now on Instagram Reels.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their first video on Instagram’s new Reels platform.

In the 15-second clip set to “Send Me On My Way” by Rusted Root, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a behind-the-scenes moment from their visit to the iconic Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery, where they helped make bagels.

The royal couple wore face masks and red aprons as they transferred and shaped the bagel dough until it was ready to be popped in the oven.

“A visit to one of London’s most iconic bagel shops to see behind the scenes! @beigel_bake was forced to reduce their opening hours during the pandemic but is back to 24hrs and continuing to support their local community,” the caption of their video read.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s latest outing marks their return to attending royal engagements since being in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.