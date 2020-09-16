Gabrielle Union Confirms ‘Bring It On’ Sequel: ‘It’s True’

Get ready, cause the Toros are getting back together in the upcoming “Bring It On” sequel.

Gabrielle Union caught up with Drew Barrymore on the latter’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Global. Following the 20th anniversary of the teen cheerleading comedy, Union confirmed, “It’s true” that a sequel is in the works.

“Brr! It’s cold in here. There must be some Toros in the atmosphere. I said, Oh-Ee-Oh-Ee-Oh. Ice! Ice! Ice!” Barrymore sang in the interview. “It’s so good! Sorry, I had too!”

“I’m sure you must get that all the time,” Barrymore asked Union. “All the time. And I don’t remember the cheer, so, thank you,” Union replied.

The original film starred young superstars Kirsten Dunst, Dushku and Union, among others. Five direct-to-video sequels were released between 2004 and 2017; however, none of the original cast members were involved.

Union also touched on raising her baby Kaavia James Union Wade, 1, with husband Dwyane Wade.

“I started the motherhood journey a little later in the game, I’m a little longer in the tooth than I imagined,” Union told Barrymore. “I assumed I would be a young mom, not a mom with lower bank pain.” Adding, “It’s a little different but everyday is a new surprise.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.