Adam Levine Says He Gave Kelly Preston ‘A Real French Kiss’ While Filming ‘She Will Be Loved’ Music Video

Adam Levine admitted he took the late Kelly Preston by surprise after giving her a real French kiss in Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved” music video.

The 2009 vid saw Levine fall for his girlfriend’s mother, played by Preston. The late actress passed away on July 12 at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Levine said during an appearance on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, “I fall in love with the mom. It’s very ‘Graduate’-ty, very ‘Graduate’. That was the whole vibe. That is what I was trying to go for.”

“When we sat there and I first met her, she was super cool,” Levine recalled. “I remember I was nervous because not only had I not kissed a person I didn’t know before that was definitely older than me and who I definitely for sure 100 per cent even remember specifically doing s**t too back in the day… Now I’m in the f**king room with this person and I can’t believe it.”

Saying Preston made him “feel comfortable,” Levine added, according to People: “Right as we do it, I just kiss her, kiss her. I didn’t know what a movie kiss was. I wouldn’t say I jammed my tongue down her throat but I would say I gave her a real French kiss. I’ll never forget it as long as I live.”

“I go in to kiss her and she’s like, ‘Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Whoa cowboy.’ I was like ‘What did I do?’ She’s like, ‘You don’t use the tongue,'” the singer shared.

“It was one of those isolated, beautiful experiences.”

“The video wound up becoming this classic video that everyone loves,” he said. “I never got to speak to her about it. Life goes on and obviously, we never crossed paths again. I was so sad to hear that news, man.”

“It’s so crazy that she passed away,” Levine continued. “It blows me away. I can’t even believe it.”

The musician also spoke about learning guitar at age 11 by playing Led Zeppelin riffs, what Prince thought of his “Purple Rain” cover, and more. See more in the clips below.