Issa Rae Quizzes SZA On All Things ‘Insecure’

SZA claims to be the “world’s biggest ‘Insecure’ fan,” and she’s putting that to the test.

In the latest episode of Billboard‘s YouTube series “Quizzed”, “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae welcomes SZA on to pose all sorts of trivia questions to the artist.

RELATED: Issa Rae Gets Fans Excited For The Restart Of The NBA Season In A New Commercial

Off the top, though, the two get into a bit of a debate over smoking weed vs. drinking alcohol.

“I don’t drink because I’ll be crying and s**t,” SZA admits.

The singer also reveals that she once dated a “Lawrence type guy” in real life, only to end up cheating on him, which later inspired one of her songs.

RELATED: Drake Shows SZA Big Love For New Music Video ‘Hit Different’

Rae and SZA also discuss being dragged on the Internet and how they each deal with it.

While Rae says she tends to brush off criticism, SZA asks, “You don’t be worried that real people on the street know what happened on the internet and they’ll be thinking about it when you meet them? Stop playing.”