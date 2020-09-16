Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Promises There Is No ‘Hate’ Towards His Ex Angelina Jolie

Just weeks after Brad Pitt was spotted with rumoured flame Nicole Poturalski in France, the model is clearing some things up.

Poturalski, 27, shared a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday, captioning the stunning shot, “Happy people don’t hate.”

But when a follower asked about Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie, Poturalski promises there is no “hate” between them.

“If so, then why do you and Brad hate Angelina?” the troll asked. “Practice what you preach, girl.”

Poturalski simply responded, “Not hating anyone.”

Rumours of tension between the exes made headlines after Pitt took Poturalski to Chateau Miraval in France. The French estate is where Pitt’s wedding to Jolie took place six years ago. The former husband and wife purchased the chateau together in 2011.

A source told Us Weekly, “Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina.”

The insider added, “He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

Jolie and Pitt wed in 2014 and share six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.