Drew Barrymore & Jane Fonda Reveal Why They Have ‘Sworn Off Men’

She’s an award-winning actress, a devoted mom and now a day-time talk show host, so it’s no real surprise that Drew Barrymore has been finding it hard “fit” men into her life.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star discussed why she hasn’t been looking for love over the past five years during the latest episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show“.

The subject came up while Barrymore was interviewing Jane Fonda about how the “Monster-in-Law” actress has “sworn off men.”

After praising Fonda for instead focusing her energies on her family, friends and philanthropy work, Barrymore also discussed her own dating situation.

“I’m not closed for business, but I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years,” she shared. “Thinking I just don’t have the bandwidth, I don’t know if I’m willing to open [up] I just can’t fit it in.”

Barrymore split from husband Will Kopelman in 2016 after previously being married to Jeremy Thomas and Tom Green.

Although Fonda is taking time out from dating and men, the political activist jokingly encouraged the host to fit an “affair or two” into her loaded schedule.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays on Global at 3 p.m. ET.