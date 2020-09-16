Pentatonix Reminds Fans Of Our ‘Mad World’ In New Music Video

Pentatonix is back with a gripping cover of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World”.

RELATED: Janelle Monáe Drops Music Video For ‘Turntables’

The popular a capella group shared their cover of the 1983 track on Wednesday. Pentatonix belt the song against a black backdrop while ghostly images of the singers circle behind them.

“I find it hard to tell you, I find it hard to take,” the group sings. “When people run in circles it’s a very very / Mad world, mad world.”

RELATED: Mariah Carey Honours Female Tennis Stars In ‘Save The Day’ Music Video

Pentatonix released their fifth extended play (EP) Pentatonix at Home on June 24. The six-song collection included covers of The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and The Cranberries.