John Lennon’s ‘Last Weekend’ Chronicled In New Documentary

The final days of slain Beatle John Lennon are the focus of a new documentary, “Lennon’s Last Days”.

The doc was recently acquired by streaming service Britbox, where it will be seen in Canada.

The new film features interviews that Lennon recorded for BBC Radio the day before he was murdered in front of his New York City apartment by Mark David Chapman.

“With a new album to promote, Double Fantasy with Yoko Ono, Lennon sat down and spoke candidly to Radio One D.J. Andy Peebles of the BBC about everything from The Beatles’ breakup, working with fellow music legends, producing solo albums and life in New York,” noted a release from Britbox.

“As the true home of great British programming, BritBox is proud to be sharing this beloved British music icon’s story with our audience,” said BritBox President and CEO, Soumya Sriraman, in a statement. “I hope this documentary of Lennon’s last interviews for the BBC provides a way for fans to celebrate his life and legacy in what would have been his 80th year.”

The film will debut in December, in recognition of the 40th anniversary of Lennon’s 1980 assassination.