‘The Talk’ Announces Season 11 Premiere Date

“The Talk” is almost back.

CBS announced on Thursday that season 11 of Global’s “The Talk” will reunite with viewers on Monday, Sept. 21. Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return to the Los Angeles studio; meanwhile, Eve will host remotely from a London-based studio.

The season 11 premiere marks the first time the hosts will reunite in person at the studio since the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone home in March.

Celebrity guests for the week include Drew Barrymore, Sterling K. Brown, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Rob Lowe, Dr. Phil McGraw and New York Times best-selling author and chef Ayesha Curry.

The studio has undergone a significant redesign ahead of the premiere to comply with social distancing protocols. There will be no studio audience and guests will appear via Skype.

You can watch full episodes of “The Talk” weekdays on Global TV.