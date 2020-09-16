Keanu Reeves Says ‘The Matrix 4’ Will Be A ‘Love Story’

Keanu Reeves has been teasing details of the upcoming new “Matrix” movie.

“The Matrix 4” is currently being filmed in Germany, with Reeves reprising his role as Neo in the film.

While appearing on BBC’s “The One Show” the Canadian actor divulged some of the first details about the sci-fi action flick.

“I’m having the great fortune, thankfully, working on another ‘Matrix’ film,” said Reeves, revealing why he has been spending time in Berlin.

“We are out here trying to make some magic,” he continued.

Reeves also praised director Lana Wachowski, who he has worked with on all of the previous “Matrix” films. “She has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring,” he added.

The presenters then asked if the fourth film be a prequel to the original trilogy.

“No, no. No going in the past,” Reeves replied.

“It’s another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed.”

