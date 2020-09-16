Lady Gaga Opens Up On Fighting Depression And Working On ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga was in a very dark place before her newest album Chromatica.

Talking to People, Gaga reveals, “I used to wake up in the morning, and I would realize I was ‘Lady Gaga.’ And then I became very depressed and sad, and I didn’t want to be myself. I felt threatened by the things my career brought into my life and the pace of my life.”

The pop star admits that she focused on music instead of working through her personal traumas, which include struggling with PTSD and fibromyalgia.

“I spent a lot of time in a sort of catatonic state of just not wanting to do anything,” Gaga says. “And then I finally, slowly started to make music and tell my story through my record.”

She hopes that by sharing her vulnerabilities in her new album that she can help other people who are dealing with the same problems.

Gaga explains, “These are the things that create highways from heart to heart, where we can hold compassion and empathy, where we can celebrate everybody’s resilience.”