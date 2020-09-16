WNBA Star Maya Moore Weds Jonathan Irons, The Wrongfully Convicted Man She Helped Free from Prison

Maya Moore has found love with Jonathan Irons.

The WNBA star and her new husband appeared on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, sharing the update on their relationship.

Moore played a huge part in Irons’ release from prison after being wrongfully convicted for the murder of 38-year-old Stanley Stotler. The wedding came just months after Irons walked free in June.

“We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we are doing together, but doing it as a married couple,” she told Robin Roberts. We got married a couple months ago and we’re excited to just continue this new chapter of life together.”

Adding, “Over the last 13 years we have just developed a friendship and just entered into this huge battle to get him home and just over time it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts and now we’re sitting here today, starting a whole new chapter together.”

But as Irons explained, he previously proposed to her while he was still incarcerated but told her not to respond, hoping he wouldn’t hold her back if he wasn’t released, “I wanted to marry her but at the same time protect her because being in a relationship with a man in prison, it’s extremely difficult and painful,” he explained.

“And I didn’t want her to feel trapped and I wanted her to feel open and have the ability any time if this is too much for you, go and find somebody. Live your life. Because this is hard.”