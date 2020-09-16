Kelly Clarkson Congratulates Chrissy Teigen And John Legend On Anniversary With A Huge Pizza

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday and this year they got a very special gift.

Teigen posted a video to Twitter of a massive pizza delivered to their house courtesy of none other than Kelly Clarkson.

She captioned the tweet with a reference to the movie “40-Year Old Virgin”: “Oh. My. God. @kellyclarkson I’m screaming your name like steve carell I’m dying!!”

Oh. My. God. @kellyclarkson I’m screaming your name like steve carell I’m dying!! pic.twitter.com/vD0AUKgI40 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 14, 2020

“Oh my god. I, for some reason, thought it would be fake, but it’s not fake,” Teigen laughs incredulously as she opens the box. “This is honestly the coolest thing ever.”

