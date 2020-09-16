Fans Think Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Has Arrived After Cryptic Instagram Post From Her Dad

Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik secretly welcomed their first child?

That’s what fans are speculating after some cryptic social media posts from members of the model’s family.

On Tuesday, Hadid’s sister, Bella Hadid, shared a throwback photo from June, in which the sisters are cradling their respective bellies.

“🖤two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨ i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying 🥺,” she wrote in the caption.

The “can’t stop crying” line was seen by some of Hadid’s followers as a clue that the baby had arrived, leading to comments such as “Auntie Bella!”

Then came an Instagram post from the siblings’ father, Los Angeles real estate magnate Mohamed Hadid, who shared a photo of a handwritten letter.

“Hello, little grandchild, it is me. My heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear,” he writes.

“When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tears because I knew, my heart would always belong to you,” the letter continued.

“In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you,” he wrote in the caption, adding his daughter’s Instagram handle @gigihadid.

Hadid deleted the post a few hours after sharing it, but screenshots remain: