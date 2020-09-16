George And Amal Clooney Will Closely Watch Trial Of Real-Life ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Protagonist

George and Amal Clooney vow to watch over Rwandan activist Paul Rusesabagina during his upcoming trial.

The protagonist of the 2004 film “Hotel Rwanda” is based off Rusesabagina and his work saving people during the Rwandan genocide.

Rusesabagina is a vocal critic of the Rwandan ruling party and has accused them of committing human rights violations.

He is currently in custody awaiting trial under charges of forming an armed group, financing terrorism, complicity in kidnapping, and other offences.

“Our TrialWatch monitors will be on hand to ensure that the proceedings adhere to international standards of due process and that Mr. Rusesabagina will be given a fair and transparent trial,” George and Amal have stated through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Trial monitoring involves sending a neutral observer into court to watch the trial.

