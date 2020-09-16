Niall Horan Thanks Katy Perry For Shaping His Career

Niall Horan has credited Katy Perry for making him a global music star.

RELATED: Niall Horan Shuts Down Hopes Of A One Direction Anniversary Reunion ‘For Now’

Horan originally came to fame after auditioning for U.K. talent show “The X Factor” back in 2010.

The Irish singer was selected to progress to the next round of the competition by a panel of judges, including guest judge Perry.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” alongside Ashe, Horan was asked who it was that most helped to shape his career.

“If Katy Perry didn’t put me through in my audition I wouldn’t be here. That’s a fact. So Katy Perry is a good shout,” replied the former One Direction star.

RELATED: Niall Horan Laughs At How One Fan Reached The Conclusion He Is Dating Jodie Comer

When asked if Perry knows how much of an influence she had on his career, Horan joked, “She is fully aware of that and she prides herself on it!”

Horan and Ashe also performed their new song “Moral of the Story” during the show.

RELATED: Niall Horan Updates Fans After Snapping All Ligaments In His Left Foot