Thomas Rhett And Jon Pardi Deliver Charming ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ Performance At ACM Awards

Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi charmed the audience as they took the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Rhett starts off the performance strumming away as his guitar as he croons to the audience, “You’re all alone at a party, you wanna dance with somebody. But you ain’t got a clue how to ask.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Open ACM Awards With Special Medley Performance

Missed Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi's #ACMawards performance? 🍻 Ain't nothing that turning on CBS can't fix! Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

He is soon joined by Pardi, who brings his own acoustic guitar, as they both serenade the online audience with their hit duet “Beer Can’t Fix”.

RELATED: Luke Bryan Performs ‘One Margarita’ At 2020 ACM Awards

Five-time ACM winner Rhett is up again for Male Artist of the Year along with Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Video of the Year. Rhett also took part in an opening medley for the show earlier in the evening.

Pardi won New Male Vocalist of the Year at the ACM Awards in 2017. This year he’s nominated for Album of the Year for Heartache Medication.

The awards show was originally set to take place in April, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now being presented virtually at three different locations.

The 2020 ACM Awards aired live on Global on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m ET.