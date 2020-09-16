Luke Bryan Performs ‘One Margarita’ At 2020 ACM Awards

Luke Bryan brought a shot of fun to this years’s ACM Awards with his performance of “One Margarita”.

Luke Bryan #ACMawards Performance Luke Bryan brought the heat for his performance of #OneMargarita at the #ACMawards! 🔥 You do NOT want to miss any more, turn on CBS now. Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The singer wore a colourful shirt and ripped jeans as he took to the stage to belt out his most recent country radio smash.

Earlier on in the show, Bryan took part in an opening medley alongside the other nominees for this year’s Entertainer Of The Year award.

The medley included Bryan’s “Rain Is A Good Thing,” Church’s “Drink In My Hand,” Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours,” Rhett’s “It Goes Like This” and Underwoods’ “Before He Cheats.”

The 2020 ACM ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in April, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Instead of a traditional show, awards will be presented virtually, while socially distanced performances will take place at three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the famed Bluebird Cafe.

Country superstar Taylor Swift will be taking to the stage to perform “betty” from her new album folklore, marking the first time for her to sing at the event in seven years.

In addition to Swift, other scheduled performers for the 55th annual ACM Awards include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen, Trisha Yearwood and more.

Keith Urban is host of this year’s awards, which airs Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.