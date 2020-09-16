ABC Orders Erin Brockovich-Inspired Series ‘Rebel’, Katey Sagal To Star

ABC is moving forward with a new drama series inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the network revealed it’s placed a straight-to-series order for “Rebel”, a new drama set to debut in 2021.

The series is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, whose story was previously brought to the screen in an Oscar-winning performance by Julia Roberts in the 2000 film “Erin Brockovich”.

Katey Sagal has been cast as Annie “Rebel” Bello, described as “a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree,” who’s a “funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.”

“The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description. Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree. She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing. It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her,” said showrunner Krista Vernoff in the announcement. “I am thrilled to be working with a dream cast led by the extraordinary Katey Sagal with the incredible Tara Nicole Weyr directing. I could not be more excited about the series order for ‘Rebel,’ and I’m so grateful for the support of Dana Walden, Karey Burke, Craig Hunegs, Jonnie Davis and all my partners at Walt Disney Television and ABC.”

“’Rebel’ is not just my story, it is all of our stories. There is a hero that exists in all of us, and I am so excited for Krista Vernoff and ABC to bring their visionary storytelling to this series,” said Brockovich. “The name ‘Rebel’ oozes self-empowerment, courage and rising above, even in the worst of circumstances. I cannot think of anyone better to play this role than the indomitable Katey Sagal, who is such a force, as well as the rest of this extraordinary cast.”

In addition to Sagal, “Rebel” will also star John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio and Andy Garcia.