Taylor Swift Performs ‘Betty’ For First Time During 2020 ACM Awards

Taylor Swift took the ACM stage in a pre-recorded performance for the country music awards.

The performance marked the first time that Swift performed during a country music award show and the first time she sang “betty” off of her new album folklore.

The song was written in part for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ youngest daughter, who up until the release of the song, did not have her name publically known.

Fans caught on after Lively and Reynolds’ other two daughters, James and Inez, were also named in the song.

Swift hit the stage in head-to-toe Stella McCartney after doing her own hair and makeup, ET can confirm. Swift’s hair was pulled into a low bun and minimal makeup.

The 2020 ACM Awards aired live on Global on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m ET.