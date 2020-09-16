Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Perform Together At ACM Awards For The First Time

There’s ‘no doubt’ about it, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani really are a match made in Heaven.

The loved-up duo joined together at the 2020 ACM Awards to perform a heart-melting rendition of “Happy Anywhere,” live from Los Angeles.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani #ACMawards Performance This duet just melted hearts all over America, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani ❤️ The #ACMawards are LIVE now on CBS and CBS All Access! Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

While Shelton and Stefanie appeared to be singing from Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, the socially distanced performance actually took place using some green screen magic.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the romantic duet from the couple, who first started dating back in 2015.

The way gwen and blake just kept looking at each other while performing to an empty stage 🥺💕 #ACMawards — Becky 🇵🇭 (@Swiftieee19) September 17, 2020

blake and gwen at the bluebird🥺🥺 — Angelina🤍 (@angelinajane22) September 17, 2020

The 2020 ACM ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in April, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Instead of a traditional show, awards will be presented virtually, while socially distanced performances will take place at three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the famed Bluebird Cafe.

Country superstar Taylor Swift will be taking to the stage to perform “betty” from her new album folklore, marking the first time for her to sing at the event in seven years.

In addition to Swift, other scheduled performers for the 55th annual ACM Awards include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen, Trisha Yearwood and more.

Keith Urban is host of this year’s awards, which airs Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

