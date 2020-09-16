Carrie Underwood Salutes Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire & More Women In Country Music With Powerful Tribute Medley

Carrie Underwood is paying tribute to iconic females in country music.

To celebrate the Grand Ole Opry’s 95th anniversary, the country superstar took the stage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards to honour some of country’s legendary leading ladies.

“Patsy and Loretta, Martina and Barbara, Reba and Dolly, these strong voices mean so much to me and to all the other female artists who stand on their shoulders, they are some of my heroes and I’m so honoured to stand alongside them as a fellow member of the Grand Ole Opry,” said the singer before kicking off the medley.

Underwood then transitioned into Patsy Cline’s “Crazy”, Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”, Barbara Mandrell’s “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool”, Dolly Parton’s “Why’d You Come in Here Lookin’ Like That”, Reba McEntire’s “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia”, and Martina McBride’s “A Broken Wing”.

The singer also opened the show, joining her fellow Entertainer of the Year nominees Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and Eric Church with a medley of their greatest hits.